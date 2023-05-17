‘No one would be allowed to disrespect our martyrs, monuments’, warns COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir reiterated that no one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said General Syed Asim Munir made these remarks during his visit to Sialkot Garrison, today.

The country’s top general called martyrs and their monuments a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan.

During his visit, COAS laid a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor, and dignity of the nation.

“The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan. The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always maintain all Shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honor them and their supreme sacrifices with the utmost respect and dignity,” ISPR said.

Army Chief underscored that recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents will never be allowed again at any cost. He reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of 9th May would certainly be brought to Justice.

During his recent visit, COAS interacted with officers and troops and stressed maintaining focus on Army’s professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges including propaganda warfare. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Gujranwala Corps.

Gen Asim appreciated under command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale and professionalism.