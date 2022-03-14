No one will oppose a parliamentary and democratic change

Any act to destabilise the country cannot be supported

Gauhar Zahid Malik Islamabad

According to reliable sources all institutions in Pakistan will welcome a peaceful, parliamentary and democratic change should the politicians decide so.

But any attempt to destabilise country at a time when crisis are looming over would not be tolerated by the people itself. A knowledgeable source, however stressed that, ideally all elected governments and leaders must be a fair and free chance to promote the interests and desire of Pakistani people.

Senior officials are worried over backlash of Ukraine crisis and continued unwarranted provocation by India and cautioned against actions that can push the country into political and economic trap.

Experts are warning against a dangerous economic consequences of Ukraine war as food shortages and oil supplies would hit many Asian countries including Pakistan.

Taking advantage of the situation, India continues to test the nerves with irresponsible acts like firing supersonic rockets and supporting terrorist outfits against Pakistan.

A recent published report had also made it clear that country’s professional institutions would not support or oppose political parties or alliance.

A senior political analyst also argued that anyone at the helm of power would face immense challenges as worldwide economic crisis is to reach its peak even before the end of the year when key political developments are expected in the country.