No one will die if water companies are closed

On what grounds KP termed ‘transformed into heaven’: CJP

Islamabad

During the hearing of Mineral Water Companies case in Supreme Court on Monday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar uttered that no one will die of thirst if mineral water companies are closed.

Hearing a suo motu case regarding groundwater exploitation by mineral water companies, CJP said that only two water companies were providing clean drinking water, while the rest were not ensuring hygiene standards.

Further, he has ordered mineral water companies to improve their methods of water extraction or else their operations will be brought to closure.

He said that the companies would have to pay charges for extracting groundwater, at all costs. The CJP resented that water from the River Indus was being used and sold by the mineral water companies.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar warned the companies to fix their system within a week or their firms would be ordered to close operations.

‘We will not let anyone pilfer this precious resource of water,’ the CJP added.

A government representative informed the court that companies were using 27bn litre water per month.

Earlier on November 20, CJP called for the Water Supplying Private Company to be shut down after the report found that the withdrawn water was of sub-standard and contained harmful impurities.

Moreover, the Supreme Court ordered for the inspection of other pertaining companies that supply mineral water to people.

During the hearing, Chief Justice said, ‘Why there has been no case filed against these water companies who provide unhygienic water?’

To this DG Food Authority responded, ‘notices were sent but the management refused to receive them.’ Furthermore, Auditor General reported that a 1.5-litre water bottle per packing costs about Rs. 8.79.

During the hearing, the Apex court also discussed about possible reduction of the cost of water. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said, ‘ It is the matter of people’s lives and the court will not leave any stones unturned over the case. Water Companies have lied over the years by supplying sub-standard water to the public and making crores of rupees.’

Chief Justice lashed out at the owner of the water company after the company owner misbehaved with DG Food Authority.

The CJP remarked, ‘You may be a son of a wealthy father but at your own home. Arrest him and file a case against him!’

Although, the matter did not attain much heat as the water company owner that misbehaved with DG Food Authority apologized before the court.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday, while hearing a suo motu case on disposal of medical waste from public hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questioned on what basis it is said that the province has been ‘transformed into heaven’.

KP Health Secretary appeared in court as a bench headed by Justice Nisar heard the suo motu case.

As the hearing went under way, the Chief Justice inquired, ‘Why is KP health secretary not present? The health secretary always appears on his behalf.’

The top judge then asked the KP Health Secretary whether he has visited the Peshawar Mental Hospital to which he replied saying he did last week.

Justice Nisar continued, ‘over there, humans are kept in worse conditions than animals.’ At this, the provincial health secretary said, ‘we took measures for improvement of conditions after your visit. We are also establishing a separate campus.’

The top judge further remarked, ‘I got samples from my visit and expired medicines are given over there. Doctors don’t even visit.’

‘On what basis do you claim that KP has been transformed into heaven? The province is in tatters,’ he added. ‘I will visit in three to four days and see what improvement has been made.’

The hearing of the case was then adjourned for two months.—INP

