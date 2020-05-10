No one will be allowed to hurt any religious community: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine visited Sheikhupura on Sunday to take notice of an attack on a church in Pind Hakimpur area of Sheikhupura by unidentified persons.

He directed the police officials to immediately register an FIR and ensure the protection of church. The minister was informed by the police officials that a dispute was going on between the two groups over the ownership of one and a half kanals of land adjacent to the church and a few days ago, a party claimed ownership of 6 marla land within the church premises, damaged the door and a wall of the church. The police took immediate action, registered an FIR against the accused and started raids to arrest the accused. However, the accused are absconding but will be arrested soon.

The minister directed the district administration of Sheikhupura to conduct a transparent inquiry into all the matters and submit a detailed report within a week. He said that in the tenure of PTI no one allows to hurt any religious community as the protection of the human rights in the province is prime responsibility of the Punjab government.

He assured the Christian community that justice would be prevailed and strict action would be taken against all those culprits involved in this matter. Later on, the minister visited the village Kharianwala in Sheikhupura to condole with the bereaved families over the recent killing of 8 people where DPO Sheikhupura Ghazi Salah-u-Din informed the minister that incident happened due to old enmity between the two groups Soli Jutt and Khadim Jutt.

The police have already begun an investigation into the matter after the prompt action by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The minister assured the grieved family that those who took the law into their own hands will be taken to task and the family of the deceased will be given justice at all costs. He also directed the police officials to provide protection of grieved family and make all arrangements to stop these types of incidents in future.