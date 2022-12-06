No one will be allowed to disrupt gains of war against terror: COAS

Peace spoilers won’t get any space

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said that no one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far, the military said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief made these remarks during his visit to Tirah Valley in Khyber district on Tuesday.

Gen Asim spent a day with forward troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan border where he was briefed by field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of Western Borders Management Regime.

The COAS said that defence of the motherland will be ensured at all costs and there won’t be any space for spoilers of peace, the military’s media wing said.

While interacting with officers and men, Gen Asim praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

Gen Asim, according to the ISPR, said that state’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces. “Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” the army chief reiterated.

Later, the army chief visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid floral wreath to pay