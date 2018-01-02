No one knows what is being cooked in KSA: Zardari

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Monday said that there are rumours about current visit of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia but he is not sure what is cooking there.

While talking to the media in Lahore, Zardari said that nothing can be said for sure about disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia. There are rumours about an attempt to enact National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). However, Zardari said that it was a dictatorial rule when the last NRO was enacted.

While talking about an anti-corruption narrative in Pakistan, Zardari said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) invariably victimised Sindh province.

Talking about former dictator Pervez Musharraf, he asked him to return to Pakistan and face the courts in legal cases lodged against him.

The former president, however, added that “we respect Saudi Arabia, it is our brotherly state” but added that Pakistan shouldn’t take directives from them. “At least our government did not,” he said.

Zardari said the gap created due to death of Nawabzada Nasrullah has been filled by Dr Tahir ul Qadri. He, however, did not utter any further comment when asked about future course of action by Qadri.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Monday that PPP has not entered into a political alliance with Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehreek and only attended the moot to express solidarity with the 2014 Model Town incident victims.

Commenting on the visit of Sharif brothers to Saudi Arabia, Aitzaz claimed that former premier Nawaz Sharif and brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif are undergoing a “conflict”, explaining that Nawaz is fearful of the latter meeting with senior Saudi officials.

“Nawaz did not go to Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom’s invitation,” he said and added Shahbaz must have called him to inform that he was meeting senior Saudi officials. So Nawaz panicked and travelled to Saudi Arabia.”

He said Shahbaz Sharif was lobbying for himself as next prime minister of Pakistan but the vote bank is with Nawaz Sharif and Mariam Nawaz. “Shahbaz Sharif is struggling to win sympathies of Saudi leadership,” he added.