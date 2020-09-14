No one is allowed to undermine judiciary: CJP Justice cannot be delivered unless judges are independent, under no external pressure

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed asserted on Monday that the judiciary was constitutionally independent and no one was allowed to undermine its independence.

Speaking at a ceremony held to observe the start of the Judicial Year 2020-21, the CJP observed that, “Justice cannot be delivered and fundamental rights of the people cannot be protected unless the Judges are fully independent and under no external pressure. The Constitution mandates in its Preamble that the independence of the judiciary shall be fully secured. Under the Constitution and the law, no one is allowed to undermine the independence of judiciary.”

The chief justice further stated that, “We may ask ourselves why is it that the Courts are so very important for the functioning of our Constitutional system. Why is it, that it is the Courts that are tasked with protecting the people’s basic and fundamental rights. I believe the answer to these questions lies in the very simple fact that ours is a government of laws, not of men. Yet, laws, on their own, are of little use.”

CJP Gulzar also said that every judge of the superior judiciary was under a solemn oath, inter alia, to discharge their duties honestly, to the best of their ability and faithfully, in accordance with the constitution and the law.

He further commented that in all circumstances, the judge is to do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

“I must say that it is not only a privilege to be a Judge but a heavy duty is cast upon Judges, even under the oath, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and not allow their personal interest to influence the official conduct or official decisions,” he said.

CJP Gulzar stressed that the judiciary shall continue to strive to uphold the supremacy of the constitution to foster justice in all circumstances and to ensure rule of law in the country.

With regard to challenges faced by the courts, the CJP stated that since he took over as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, he found that “the biggest challenge faced by our judicial system is the backlog of cases. In order to reduce the pendency of cases, various decisions were taken. These measures have not only proved beneficial for the smooth functioning of the Court but the litigants are also benefiting from the same.”

In order to overcome this problem and to provide expeditious and inexpensive justice to the litigants, he said the cases were heard through the e-Court system.

“I personally headed various Benches which regularly conducted the proceedings of cases through e-Court system at the Principal seat, Islamabad and the Branch Registries,” Justice Gulzar said.