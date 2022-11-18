No one has the right to hold sit-in on motorways: IHC

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court while highlighting the rights of the locals to maintain the normality of their daily lives remarked that nobody has the right to hold a sit-in on the motorway.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by local traders against the possible closure of roads due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sit-in on Thursday.

The court merged the traders’ petition with the PTI sit-in and rallies seeking No Objection Certificate.

In this regard, Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the traders’ lawyer explained that the containers on the roads have caused great difficulties.

While the Advocate General Islamabad took the stand that PTI’s plea for NOC for the sit-in and rally is still pending and it should also be heard along with this case.

The petitioner’s lawyer retorted that orders should be issued to ensure traffic flow on highways and motorways.