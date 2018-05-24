No one can stop MQM if it decides to pursue South Sindh: Farooq

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Farooq Sattar on Wednesday said that if the party decides to demand south Sindh, no one will be able to stand in their way.

Addressing the media outside the Parliament house, the MQM-P head said Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, hurt the sentiments of the Muhajirs on the Sindh Assembly floor and that the party condemns the CM’s speech.

In a vocal outburst yesterday, Shah said that he condemned those who advocated for a separate province in Sindh. “The leader of opposition sent a paper from 1962 which championed the formation of a separate province in Sindh. I very strongly oppose such ideas and anybody who still gives it a second thought needs to get rid of it.”

“He delivered a hate speech on the entire Mohajir community which has met violation and strict reaction in various parts of the province. However, we are instructing our members to be patient,” said Sattar. Taking a jibe at the Pakistan People’s Party leader, Sattar said that Karachi’s heatwave seems to have taken its toll on Shah.

The MQM-P leader demanded Shah’s apology within 48 hours and warned of a protest after the Namaz-e-Taraweeh if the apology isn’t tendered.

Sattar further said that Shah’s predecessors opposed the formation of Pakistan, while the PPP sowed the seeds of a Muhajir province with their attitude. With the language and quota system, the foundation of Sindh division was laid in 1972 while the lands of Karachi and its resources are being looted.