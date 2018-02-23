No one to be allowed to violate kite flying ban: Commissioner

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has said that no one would be allowed to violate kite flying ban and the authorities concerned have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

The Commissioner also urged the citizens not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else the violators would be sent behind the bars.

Talking to APP he said, the strings including chemical being used nowadays for kite flying are not only harmful for humans but also for the birds. Hundreds of birds are also grievously injured every year by glass-coated kite strings, he added.

The youngsters should not play with the lives of the citizens, he said adding, the ban violators would be dealt with iron hand.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said, over 115,000 kites were recovered during January and February with 4500 kites flying string rolls while 290 accused were sent behind the bars. Six Suzuki pick-ups, six motorcycles and a rickshaw being used for transportation of kites were also impounded.—APP