No one to be allowed to create institution within institution

Students clash at PU

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani called a high level meeting in Vice Chancellor office after receiving information about student bodies clash in Punjab University on Monday. The meeting continued for five hours where all the aspects of the untoward incident were reviewed and decisions taken.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zakriya Zakir, CCPO Lahore Captain (R) Amin Wains, PU Registrar, SP Iqbal Town and representatives of concerned departments attended the meeting. After the meeting the provincial minister addressed a press conference in which he told the media that the event occurred at the University of Punjab was unfortunate and we condemn it.

He said that Punjab University will remain open as per routine and no one will be allowed to stop teaching and learning process at any cost. He said that we need to learn from past mistakes and decisions taken must be implemented in letter and spirit. Syed Raza Ali Gilani said that we are not looking at anyone as a regional groups or religious entity.

Criminals are called criminals in terms of law and they will be dealt accordingly, he added. Action Plan is prepared and it is decided to take action against harmful elements who have caused damage to the university belongings and also mistreated students. No unregistered person will be allowed to stay in university hostels and action will be taken against all those staying illegally.