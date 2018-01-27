No one to be allowed to create hurdles in country’s stability, develoment: Aftab

ATTOCK :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of stability and development of the country. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at village Dakhner after inaugurating gas facility to six villages Dakhner, Jaba , Garyala, Dher, Barotha and Karamaleya. The minister said gas facility to these six villages has been provided at the cost of Rs1.38 billion which will benefit more than six thousand families. He said by the end of this year all the villages of NA-57 Attock will be having gas facility. The minister said, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif always give priority to the development of Pakistan and prosperity of its people and its ample proof is under taking mega projects. Sheikh Aftab said in the forth coming elections PML-N will be once again victorious.

Orignally published by APP