No official communication over opening of Kartarpur border: FO

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday said there has been no official communication between Pakistan and India over the opening of Kartarpur border.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in an interview with BBC Urdu had said, “Pakistan will soon open the Kartarpur border for Sikh pilgrims, and allow them to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without having to obtain a visa.”

“A system has been formed for the pilgrims entering Pakistan,” Chaudhry noted.

Former Indian cricketer and minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who had visited Pakistan to attend Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony had said Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa had told him the Pakistan government will open the Dera Baba Nanak (Kartarpur) corridor on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Speaking about Pakistan seeking economic assistance from Saudi Arabia during PM Imran’s two-day visit to the Kingdom, Faisal said he was not aware of any such decision.

Sources have said Pakistan is likely to seek economic assistance worth more than $2 billion from Saudi Arabia for its oil purchases.

He further added he was not aware of the premier attending the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai either.

About Pakistan-China relations he said, “We have a discussion with China over everything.”

Regarding the details about Chinese foreign minister’s recent visit, Dr Faisal said, “Kashmir issue was discussed in the meeting.”

