No obstacle will be allowed to hinder prosperity, says Shabaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shabaz Sharif while accosting the opponents said that we won’t halt without driving the agenda of Public development towards completion. No obstacle will be allowed to hinder the voyage of prosperity.

Shbaz Sharif said in a statement that the PML-N government has initiated such mega projects for the development and prosperity of the people whose match can’t be found in the 70-year history of the country.

Provision of record development budget to South Punjab is also an honor of the PML-N government. He said that the transparency, quality and speed are the distinctive features of Punjab government that is why “Punjab Speed” is not only renowned in Pakistan but in the whole world around. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, record has been set by saving millions of Rupees in almost every development project and this saving is being used in other public welfare schemes, he claimed.

CM said that innovatory projects have been started in education, health, agriculture and other sectors whose positive impact has raised the living standard of the public.

He said that the magic of PML-N’s Mega Projects will show its influence in the next elections. He vowed that after coming into power with public support in 2018 elections, we will fulfill our determination of bringing Pakistan in the line of developed countries. We only believe in public service, development and prosperity as this is our politics and our worship.