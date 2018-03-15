No objection to CM’s appointing VCs: Khuhro

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Senior Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khuhro has said that nobody should be objecting to the Sindh Chief Minister’s becoming appointing authority of the Sindh’s universities as he is an elected-representative, who is answerable to the people while the Sindh government also provides “five to six billion” rupees to 24 public sector varsities in the province every year.

“People are objecting that now the Chief Minister has become appointing authority of vice chancellors of universities instead of Governor but they should know that the CM is more capable and competent of appointing vice chancellors as he is the elected representative and answerable to people of Sindh and provides billions of rupees as grant to varsities while Governor is a Federal nominee whose action can’t be discussed in the Provincial Assembly.” Nisar Khuhro said while speaking to newsmen after an academic discussion and award distribution ceremony here at a local hotel Wednesday.

The discussion on academia and industry with vice chancellors, pro-vice chancellors and registrars of the public and private Universities of Pakistan and “Ideal Excellence Awards” were organized by the ideal autonetics, an IT solution provider initiative, which was attended by top academicians and vice chancellors from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion, leading educationists and vice chancellors, pro vice chancellors and registrars as well as heads of the departments were given ideal excellence awards by the Sindh Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro while in the living legend category, founding Vice Chancellor of the Mehran Engineering University Prof. Ahsan Qureshi was given the award for his services to the Higher Education in the Sindh.