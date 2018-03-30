No NRO or any delay in general elections will be accepted: JI

Muzaffargarh : Ameer of Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that neither fresh NRO nor any delay in the general elections will be accepted.

Addressing the Ijtema of the JI members ( Arakan) from D.G. Kan division at Muzaffar Garh on Thursday, he said that any delay in the general elections would create a constitutional crisis. He further said that the masses would not allow the rulers to sale in the ship of the NRO again.

Talking to the media afterwards, Sirajul Haq said that the drama of horse trading in the Senate elections should not be repeated in the general elections. JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed and JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif were also present on the occasion.

He said the people of Southern Punjab wanted a separate province. He said these people rightly blamed the rulers for their present miserable plight especially acute shortage of water.

Sirajul Haq said that the religious parties had joined hands in the MMA and now even a single religious vote should not go to other parties.

He assured the masses that anyone involved in the misappropriation of a single rupee would not be given MMA ticket in the elections.

He said that the doubts in the public mind regarding the Prime Minister’ s call on the Chief Justice were but natural and added that the nation wanted to know the objective of the meeting.

He further said the people wanted ruthless accountability and were anxiously waiting for the accountability of the other people named in the Panama leaks, London Leaks and Dubai leaks, he said.

He said that around 150 mega corruption cases were pending with NAB and NAB did not have any genuine ground of delaying these cases.

The JI chief said that the land mafia, sugar mafia and drug mafia controlling the corridors of powers had amasses sufficient wealth for their next seven generations.

He remarked that these people had no skill other than loot and plunder. He said it made no difference to these people whether there was civilian rule or martial law in the country because their families were always in power.

Orignally published by INP