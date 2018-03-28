No new tax in upcoming budget: Haroon

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, Haroon Akhtar Khan has that there will be no new tax in the upcoming budget and the revenue generation will focus on increasing burden on transactions by non-filers.

Speaking at a pre-budget seminar 2018-19, organized by the Southern Regional Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) here on Tuesday.

He said the rates would be increased for non-filers of income tax returns in order to compel them to get registration.

The introduction of valuations for immovable properties is a major initiative of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) which also forced this sector to get registered with the tax authorities, he added.

He vowed that the government will not tolerate people living luxury life while remaining outside the tax net. The data has been gathered from third-party sources and FBR was working on it, he added.

Haroon Akhtar hoped that the GDP growth will be about 6 percent. “This major breakthrough has been realized through reducing energy shortfall,” he said.

He said the country was facing difficult economic situation due to the widening of current account deficit. However, there are many other economic indicators, which are portraying improvement in the economy, he added.

On the occasion, the ICAP President, Riaz A. Rehman Chamdia has thanked Haroon Akhtar for giving due consideration to the proposals. The revenue collection of past five years was impressive. “However, there is need to focus on broadening the tax base,” he said.