No new govt school in Islamabad since 2012

Students in private schools outnumber public sector educational institutions

Zubair Qureshi

Students in the private sector schools have outnumbered the public sector schools and colleges not a single school or college has been set up in the federal capital since 2012. The situation has rung alarm bells among the residents of the federal capital as the private schools are charging hefty amounts in the names of fee while public sector schools, mostly, model schools and colleges keep turning the parents and students away. “Only those who have strong backing or influence are given admissions,” say the sources in the education sector.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government after coming into power though claimed reforms in the education sector and turning the federal capital into a model education city has not added a single school in the federal capital.

Sources in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) told Pakistan Observer that around 60 new schools are needed in various parts of the capital. They said Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, recently directed all AEOs to conduct surveys and identify potential areas where new schools are needed.

The AEOs after a survey based on the population in their areas have estimated that around 60 schools are needed because no new schools have been opened in Islamabad in the last six years. It may be mentioned here that schools run by the FDE are looked after by six AEOs from Tarnol, Sihala, Bhara Kahu, Nilor, Urban I and Urban II. Sources further revealed that 20 schools are needed within the limits of the Tarnol AEO, followed by 14 required in Nilor, 12 in Sihala, nine in Bhara Kahu and three in both urban sectors.

The last school opened in Islamabad was in I-14, in 2012. Although the PML-N government has launched an education reforms programme, worth over Rs4 billion, which entails improving the physical infrastructure of 422 educational institutions in the capital – including 348 primary and high schools, intermediate colleges and FG and model colleges – little attention is paid on opening new schools to resolve the issue of accessibility to students.

Meanwhile, students of different educational institutions in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are facing a host of problems in getting a reasonable accommodation due to the shortage of hostels. The students living in private hostels not only have to pay a hefty amount of rent but also have to face many problems including lack of security, quality meal, pure water etc. Many young people who come to the twin cities from various parts of the country with an aim to study at best educational institutions are forced to live in expensive private hostels because of a lack of accommodation on campus.

According to an official of Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI), they cannot accommodate all the enrolled students in hostels as they are facing a shortage of hostel accommodation. However, they said that that the university is planning to construct more hostels for the students in the future.

Similarly, Federal Urdu University does not have any residential arrangements for their students. Besides, many other federally chartered institutions also do not have living arrangements for their students. The students are demanding sufficient accommodation facilities in the educational institutions to address their problems. They stressed that the educational institutions should provide boarding, lodging and other facilities to their students.