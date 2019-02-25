No need for Pakistani artistes to perform in India: Chohan

Staff Reporter

Information Minister Punjab Fayazul Hasan Chohan has said Pakistani artistes must not visit India for any performance.

Talking to media here on Sunday he said artists must perform on their home soil and they don’t need to go anywhere. He called upon India not to misconstrue Pakistan’s peace gestures as its weakness.

‘The missiles, that Pakistan have, will make India realize its actual worth’, the minister added. Chohan said India sponsored and facilitated the Pulwama attack and blamed Pakistan for it. ‘The India has done all this for an election gain,’ he stated.

He reiterated that Pakistan was an atomic power and it could never by subdued by any means. He regretted Nawaz Sharif’s previous statement regarding Kulbhushan and said the India used Pakistan former PM’s statement as its defense in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

