No nation-building

As the general election draws nearer, political parties’ sloganeering shifts more and more towards mutual personal attacks rather than enunciating measures for solution of national problems. Since independence, our population has changed from nascent Pakistani to third generation original Pakistanis. But the elitist pattern of the community has remained unchanged even as the country is bursting at the seams with increasing populace. The ratio of educated to uneducated people continues to worsen. Power has passed into the hands of the permanent bureaucracy which cares nothing about nation-building but only about its own comforts and continues to loot the national exchequer to fill its own coffers.

The politicians, once they gain power, also use their limited time to help themselves. Politics has been reduced to singing and dancing in the streets and parochialism is exploited for personal enrichment. In the past 70 years, we have only helped certain sections of the society rather than doing anything for improving common man’s intellectual level. We can join the ranks of 21st century developed nations only by abolishing our colonial times’ elitist system to create a level playing field for the nation by making compulsory education a reality.

ASIF AHMAD

Muzaffargarh

