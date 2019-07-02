No more traditional hospitality

THE way Afghan fans scuffled and attacked Pakistani spec

tators during the World Cup match outside Headingly Stadium at Leeds the other day has depressed many back home, with everything thinking and questioning: Is this the return of our hospitality towards the Afghans? It was mere a cricket match and the Afghans should have shown the sportsmanship by accepting the defeat as they did in the previous matches against other teams. But the way the Afghans angrily and violently reacted to their defeat against Pakistan cannot be neglected at all as it shows their hate towards Pakistanis despite the fact that it is Pakistan which hosted them for the last many decades.

It was good to see that the foreign office also took notice of the incident as the Afghans not only attacked the Pakistani spectators but also were carrying anti-Pakistan flags during the match. Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal was very right in saying that the use of sports venues for such malicious propaganda is unacceptable. Indeed this matter should be taken up with the British authorities at the highest level and a proper investigation should be conducted into the entire episode. As regards relations with Afghanistan is concerned, Pakistan has always tried to maintain cordial relations and address the misunderstanding in relationship through talks. But the other side has always responded with accusations. The incident of the Afghan fans attacking Pakistani spectators also came just a few days after Pakistan extended stay of Afghan refugees yet another time. We will say to our government that we have had extended enough hospitality to the Afghans. Enough is enough. It is time to show them the road to their country. As a result of these refugees we are not only faced with serious security problems but they are also a burden on our economy. In fact after Headingly incident, it is a call of entire Pakistani nation. Why should we host them and hold them close to our hearts when they have no love and respect for us?