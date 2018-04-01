No more roads in Karachi

To borrow the oft rubbed phrase that Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan and has always remained in the process of expansion. Since Karachi is ever expanding, so are its problems and transport is one of them. Travelling is not very pleasant or easy. Distance is usually long and Karachiites travel in buses and mini-buses. The number of buses and mini-buses in Karachi has increased manifold but the ever growing population has outnumbered the vehicles.

Traffic situation in Karachi is getting worse with each passing day. With exponentially increasing number of vehicles and mega development drive of the City District Government of Karachi (CDGK), roads are getting choked. Instead of doing the development work in phases, the CDGK has opened all fronts in one go, leaving Karachi dug up from one end to the other. Karachi is now beyond control. Due to reckless driving thousands of lives are lost. Traffic rules are openly violated.

It is very unfortunate that even after 70 years of independence, we have not been able to solve the transport problem in Karachi, what to talk of the whole country. I request the Chief and Transport Ministers of Sindh to kindly resolve this major issue as it greatly affects the life of the people.

RIDA MUJEEB

Karachi

