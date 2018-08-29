No more protocol at Karachi airport too

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Customs on Tuesday issued a blanket ban on protocol for passengers at Jinnah International Airport.

Additional Collector Customs Sanaullah Abro issued a standing order for the same and added that passenger luggage would be properly scrutinised and no exceptions would be made.

Customs staff deployed at the port city’s airport have been informed of the order and will be penalised for non-compliance.

On August 26, the new government banned VIP protocol given by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to influential people at airports in keeping with its austerity measures.

The ministry of interior directed all officials of the FIA’s immigration wing to implement the order. Previous governments have also tried to end VIP protocol at airports but the issue crops up repeatedly.

