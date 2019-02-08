No more power tariff hike!

ACCORDING to media reports, Pakistan has conveyed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it does not see the need for immediate further increase in electricity tariff, raise in taxes and tightening the monetary policy. However, the IMF has contended that the recent hikes were insufficient for addressing the macro-economic imbalances.

The plea adopted by the Government that it does not see immediate need for further hike clearly means the authorities have intentions to raise them further and it is only the question of timing. The Government massively jacked up prices of both power and gas even before approaching the IMF and as a result consumers are under tremendous pressure and cost of doing business has also gone up considerably. It is because of the wholesale increase that consumers are finding it difficult to pay gas bills and the Government has ordered a third party audit to look into the inflated bills which is nothing but just a consolation and an attempt to buy time for the sentiments to subside. Neutral experts including the World Bank have been counselling the government that increasing prices of electricity was no solution to the problems facing the power sector. There are serious issues of default by individual and institutional consumers, large-scale theft and system losses, which, if addressed properly, could improve efficiency of the sector without resorting to additional burden on consumers.

