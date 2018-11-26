No more imposed wars inside our territory: Imran

PM, COAS briefed on security, uplift projects in Tribal areas

Tariq Saeed

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday paid rich tribute to the Pakistani nation particularly the tribal folk for making matchless sacrifices in fighting the terrorism but at the same time declared the state was in no mode at all to fight ‘imposed war inside its territory any longer.

“We have already fought an imposed war inside our country at a very heavy cost of sweat, blood and economic disadvantage. We shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan,” PM Khan announced during a day-long visit to Miranshah in North Waziristan where he also addressed the tribal elders.

Imran Khan on Monday undertook his maiden visit to tribal district North Waziristan where he spent a busy day. The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also arrived in Miranshah, headquarters of the North Waziristan.

Both Prime Minister Khan and COAS were given detailed briefing on the security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-economic projects and rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced Persons.

Lauding the achievements of Pakistan Army, other security forces and intelligence agencies for their successful operations against terrorists, Prime Minister said no other country or armed forces have done what Pakistan and its armed forces have done in the war against terrorism and their sacrifices to defeat terrorism and restore peace in the region were matchless.

Referring to volatile situation in the neighbouring country Afghanistan the prime minister said Pakistan was ready to play its role in peace process as it believed in peace beyond borders, especially in Afghanistan, which would ultimately help Pakistan achieve enduring peace in its boundary.

Imran said his government was for peace beyond borders especially in Afghanistan, adding “We will continue to play our role in Afghan peace process along with other stakeholders as peace in Afghanistan is critical for achieving enduring peace in Pakistan”.

Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, chief minister Mehmood Khan, provincial information minister and Shaukat Yousafzai also accompanied the prime minister during his first visit to North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the PM also visited Ghulam Khan Terminal/ border fencing and addressed Jirga of local elders in Miran Shah.

During his maiden visit to Miran Shah as Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a number of wellfare schemes and projects particularly in health and education sectors.

