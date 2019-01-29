No more experiment

ACCORDING to media reports, the opposition parties, on Sunday, held an informal discussion on oft-repeated proposals by some circles for imposition of presidential system in the country. The opposition, however, strongly believes the prevailing parliamentary system best suits the country and any attempt for any change in the basic structure of governance would be disastrous.

It is ironical that even after seven decades of independence the debate continues as to what system of government the country should have. We have had different experiments — presidential, parliamentary, one unit, federation and even martial laws but none of them delivered as per expectations of the people and the main reason for this failure was experimentation itself. No system was allowed to stabilize and as a consequence the country and its people suffered badly and this vicious circle would continue until and unless the system is allowed to work as per true spirit of the Constitution. No system in itself is perfect or imperfect as it depends on intentions and actions of all stakeholders that matter in the final analysis. Presidential system is working alright in some countries whereas parliamentary system is delivering satisfactorily in a number of other countries. There might be some flaws and drawbacks in the existing system but again it depends on personalities and institutions and their resolve to stay strictly within the parameters of the Constitution in the discharge of their functions and responsibilities. We often made attempts to deform the original shape of the 1973 Constitution on different pretexts but all such efforts could not lead to stability and smooth functioning of the system due to institutional clashes. Majority of the people firmly believe and rightly so that the existing Constitution is a blessing for the country and no attempt should be made to undermine it in any way. Instead, if there are still problems, the only way-out is dialogue among institutions as was previously proposed by the then Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and now the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. But even dialogue and its outcome might not offer solution to our problems if all stakeholders do not inculcate the habit of abiding by the relevant provisions of the Constitution and avoid interfering in the domain of others. Functioning of the civil bureaucracy especially DC and LG systems were ruined by the whimsical experiment of the then President General Pervez Musharraf and the system has still not recovered from the jolt. It is crystal clear that the country cannot afford more experiments and badly needs stability.

