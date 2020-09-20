No more counterfeit cosmetics business CM says cabinet approves Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to protect public

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that the Punjab government has decided to come down hard on the elements involved in the business of counterfeit cosmetics, which have given rise to different skin and other ailments in the society. The chief minister said that to protect public interest, the Punjab cabinet has approved “The Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020”.

He said that the mafia involved in manufacturing and selling substandard and counterfeit cosmetics had been unscathed and unchecked in the past as no action could be taken by the institutions concerned.

“However, now the situation will not be the same and this mafia will be held accountable”, he said. He regretted that manufacturers and sellers of substandard cosmetics are playing with the public health besides looting them.

He further maintained that approval of this amended bill will ensure manufacturing of international standard cosmetics free from harmful chemicals causes cancer, skin allergies and different skin diseases.

This amended bill will also help in the availability of original and branded cosmetics in the market. No shop will be allowed to sell the counterfeit and substandard cosmetic product. For this purpose, it is necessary to create awareness among the masses about the safety of cosmetics, Usman Buzdar concluded.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Gojra. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the deceased.

Message on International Day of Peace

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are well aware about the importance and significance of peace.

No other country has rendered sacrifices more than Pakistan for the peace. Pakistan is playing the role of torch-bearer for maintaining peace at regional as well as international level. Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the journey of maintaining peace and so many people embraced Shahadat in the war against terrorism and extremism and their sacrifices cannot be forgotten.

Usman Buzdar in his message on the International Day of Peace said that terrorists and extremists are great risk for the peace. He said that Indian stubbornness is a constant threat to peace in the region.