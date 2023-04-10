No more BBQ, bonfire and smoking in Margalla Hills under new rules

ISLAMABAD – In another step to curb forest fire, littering, and air pollution, the administration in the country’s federal capital slapped a ban on all sorts of recreational activities in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The new rules were notified as several ablaze broke out at different locations in the protected Margalla Hills National Park which is facing a serious threat of plastic pollution in wake of irresponsible tourism that continues to damage the natural environment.

A notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Islamabad immediately put a ban on holding BBQs, smoking, burning, and littering garbage/plastic.

It also banned carrying flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchsticks, and bottles of petrol/kerosene oil, while there will be restrictions of cutting off trees in the region.

Officials warned of criminal cases under the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, per notification.

Last year, the administration imposed similar restrictions on several activities including BBQ but it was revoked later. Earlier, Ministry of Climate Change and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board apprised officials about the factors causing forest fires in the national park.