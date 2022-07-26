No monkeypox case reported in Pakistan so far

Islamabad: No cases of monkeypox have been detected in Pakistan thus far, according to a statement made on Monday by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination.

The situation is being closely watched by the health authorities, according to the official sources, and all national and provincial health authorities have been advised to be on high alert for any suspected monkeypox cases.

All public and private hospitals have been ordered to make sure that they are prepared for isolation and treatment, they noted, adding that fast detection and notification are crucial for prompt execution of preventive measures.

They said that all interested parties, including the Central Health Establishment and monitoring points of entry, as well as health authorities and professionals at all levels, have been urged to maintain their vigilance.

They claimed that at all ports of entry, an efficient monitoring system had been built on a scientific foundation.

They further stated that screening of all arriving travellers, notably those from African nations, would be enforced. They claimed that while actions are being done to raise public awareness, directives have also been issued for strong coordination among the relevant organisations.

The monkeypox virus infection that results in monkeypox is an uncommon viral zoonotic illness. However, African rodents and non-human primates like monkeys may harbour the virus and infect humans, even if the monkeypox’s natural reservoir is still unclear.

Within one to three days of the onset of the fever, the patients experience a rash that often starts on the face and spreads to other areas of the body. Other signs and symptoms include lymphadenopathy, fatigue, headache, and muscle aches.

The incubation period can be anywhere from five to 21 days, but it is typically seven to fourteen days. Usually, the disease lasts between two and four weeks.

Contact with an infected person, animal, or item that has been contaminated with the virus results in transmission.

The respiratory system, broken skin, or mucous membranes like the mouth, nose, or eyes are all entry points for the virus.

Direct or indirect contact with bodily fluids, materials from lesions, or contaminated clothing or linens are some more human-to-human transmission mechanisms.