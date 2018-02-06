No military solution to Afghan issue: PM

Washington

There’s no military solution to the long-running conflict in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, warning little progress would be made until all sides entered into peace talks.

Abbasi voiced skepticism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s increase in troops to assist the Afghan security forces and said Islamabad was ready to help mediate talks with the Taliban, many of whom had been allegedly trained in Pakistan.

‘At the end of the day the Afghans have to sit down and talk,’ Abbasi, 59, said in an interview with Bloomberg at his home in Islamabad.

Relations between Pakistan and the U.S. have nosedived in the past year. Pakistan has been repeatedly accused of not taking enough action against terror groups that strike its neighbors.

Abbasi hit back at charges that the nuclear-armed nation has been selective in its fight against terrorism. Following an announcement last week that 27 Taliban and Haqqani network insurgents had been handed over to Afghanistan in November in what Abbasi described as a ‘routine’ prisoner transfer, he said there was no evidence Pakistan was backing militants fighting across the border after a spate of violence left hundreds dead and wounded in Kabul last month.

‘These are Afghan nationals who were arrested inside Pakistan, they were not involved in a terror attack on us otherwise we would have prosecuted them here, so we handed them back to the Afghans,’ he said.

Successive U.S. administrations have wrestled with the troubled Pakistan relationship. Along with providing passage into Afghanistan since the Sept. 11 attacks, Pakistan also helped capture and kill senior al-Qaeda leaders.

Trump’s actions have provoked outcry from Pakistani officials, who have pointed out the thousands of civilians and servicemen who have died fighting terrorism within its borders. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the head of the powerful army, said last month Pakistan felt ‘betrayed’ and won’t seek a restoration of American aid. Islamabad has also drawn closer to China as it finances more than $50 billion in infrastructure projects across the South Asian nation.

U.S. military funding was already ‘very minimal’, Abbasi said, noting Pakistan is still owed billions of dollars in reimbursements from the Coalition Support Fund. However, Pakistan wasn’t considering closing U.S. supply routes into landlocked Afghanistan.

Despite Trump’s stance, Abbasi said talks and intelligence cooperation is still ongoing and that a growing relationship with China shouldn’t stop that.

‘They are not mutually exclusive relationships and nobody wants it that way either,’ Abbasi said. ‘China is more of a longer term, a deeper relationship, the U.S. is probably more transactional.’

In the last two-to-three months Pakistan has ‘more or less complied’ with sanctions against the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation and Jamaat-ud Dawa, an alleged front for banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, Abbasi said. More action against Saeed is unlikely as ‘we have no charges against him,’ he said.—INP