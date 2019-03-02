No mediators needed to resolve conflict

Indian ambassador to Russia says…

Observer Report

Moscow

Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma has said that no mediators are needed to resolve the conflict between Pakistan and India. Tensions between the two countries seem to be reducing, Varma told Russian news agency, RIA Novosti.

The situation is already stabilising speedily, whereas India has already said that it does not want tensions, the Indian diplomat said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached an all-time high following Indian incursions into Pakistani airspace and subsequent downing of two Indian aircraft by Pakistan Air Force.

Indian warplanes intruded into Pakistani airspace in the dark of night on February 26, however, they turned back swiftly soon after Pakistan Air Force scrambled its fighter jets.

