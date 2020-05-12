‘No mask, no shopping’ drive kicks off in Hazara

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

‘No mask no shopping’, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Tuesday ordered to start the campaign.

DIG directed all District Police Officers (DPO) of the Hazara division to strictly enforce government orders in their respective districts for the protection of the people against Coronavirus during the ease of lockdown.

After relaxation in lockdown besides police department traders are also facing the threat of Coronavirus, if traders would not follow the precautionary measures then they could become a victim of the outbreak, adding the DIG said. In a message to the traders, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that the objective of the drive is to aware people about the threat of the Coronavirus outbreak and ensure the safety measures for the protection of the people visiting markets and bazaars and their families.

Hazara police also started a comprehensive drive “No mask no shopping, no petrol” all over the Hazara division to protect people from Coronavirus and opted s strategy to get the surety from the traders for the use of sanitizers and mask. Traders would also ensure that no customer without face mask can enter the shop neither can deal with him, traders are bound not to exceed the customer’s number from five in the shop and shopkeepers would mark signs for social distancing in the shop and outside, place a banner of “No mask No shopping”.

Strict action would be taken against the traders and people who would gather against the law in Bazar and markets. Restrict parents not to bring children while visiting Bazar and markets. All petrol pumps and CNG stations were also directed not to give fuel to customers without a face mask, hair dressers were directed to use complete kit while providing services.