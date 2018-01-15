‘No major breakthrough’ in Zainab murder case

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Two new images of suspects in Zainab’s rape and murder case in Kasur came to the fore on Sunday as law enforcement agencies failed to make a major headway in the case five days after Zainab’s body was recovered from a dump.

While talking to the media in Lahore on Sunday evening, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz assured that police would soon apprehend the culprit as all agencies were working towards the goal, but admitted that “there has been no major breakthrough so far”.

Earlier, the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the rape and murder of Zainab, and eleven other children before her in Kasur, held a meeting with families of all victims excluding Zainab’s at the residence of district police officer (DPO) Kasur.

An official present during the meeting informed mrdia that the families were given a new sketch of the possible culprit and were asked whether any of them knew him, however, none of the attendants replied in affirmative.

Meanwhile, another clearer picture of the suspect who was supposedly seen with Zainab in a footage released earlier in the week was released by the police.

The police also continued to conduct raids on Sunday.

Zainab’s family, however, appeared dissatisfied with the investigation since there had been no headway despite five days have passed since their daughter’s body was found.

The victim’s father appealed the authorities to release all those arrested during protests that broke out in the city following the recovery of his daughter’s body.

Countrywide protests demanding the arrest of culprits in the case and for protection of children in the country continued. Moreover, a demonstration was also held outside the Pakistani Embassy in London.

Zainab, who was the 12th minor victim of rape and murder in Kasur since 2015, went missing on January 4 while heading towards a relatives home. Her bruised body was found a few days later in a dump in the city.

At least four agencies — the Counter Terrorism Department, the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Branch and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — have been seized with the case and each agency has arrested suspects separately while investigating the matter.