No major breakthrough in Kabul-Islamabad talks

Kabul

Talks between Afghan and Pakistani government delegations held in Islamabad on February 9th and 10th have ended without any specific result, while there was some progress on the mechanism of cooperation, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

“While some progress was made on the mechanism of cooperation, no progress was achieved on specific, results-oriented, time-bound measures in the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity particularly in the areas of counter terrorism, reduction of violence, peace and reconciliation to meet the priorities of Afghanistan.

Earlier, a high-level Afghan delegation comprising of senior civilian and military officials led by Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai visited Islamabad on the 9th and 10th of February 2018 to continue discussions with their Pakistani counterparts led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on APAPPS.

The Pakistani media reported the second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks on an engagement plan on peace and security issues ended on Saturday without making any headway on its key elements because the Afghan delegation felt that their priorities were not being addressed.

The two sides could not only agree on a joint statement to sum up the two-day proceedings, but gave divergent accounts about the outcome, according to dawn. —NNI