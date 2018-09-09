No loans to be taken, will construct dams through own resources: CJP

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that no loans will be taken for construction of dams in Pakistan and the country will construct the dams through its own resources.

This was stated by CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while talking to a private news channel here on Sunday.

He said the Prime minister and the Supreme Court have given guarantees that the funds donated by the nation for the dams would be utilized only for their construction.

To a question, the Chief Justice said lawyers, Bar Councils and Bar Associations will also fully cooperate with him in the fund raising campaign.

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar thanked the media in dam fund raising campaign and announced donating one hundred thousand rupees for this noble cause.