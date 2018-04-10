The announcement “there will be no load-shedding throughout the country during holy month of fasting at Sehri and Iftar times” has indeed been welcomed by the people in general and the faithful in particular as a source of some relief even it be just for one month. According to reports, PM Abbasi has directed the Power Division to ensure that all units of power plants remain online for uninterrupted power supply at Sehr and Iftar during forthcoming month of Ramzan.

The PM gave the directions to this effect while presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy in Islamabad the other day which reviewed issues relating to the energy sector and the load management plan during summer particularly during upcoming Ramzan.

The meeting also discussed the reform agenda in the power sector, about which the people at large are not much familiar, directed the distribution companies to take effective measures for reducing line losses and improving power dues recovery.

The philosophy behind out of 8600 feeders, 5297 being load-shedding free meaning thereby that 60 per cent of the country do not face power outages while other 40 per cent suffers heavily from outages from 2 to 16 hours depending on power theft and other factors also need to be explained and looked into rather deeply and closely as in most cases power theft is only committed with the connivance and cooperation of the line-man.

Power Division and its subservient distribution companies need to go rather deeper in the burning question of line losses and probe across the board properties and other assets of the linesmen many of whom grease their pockets by striking deals with commercial and domestic consumers who are sent bills much less than actual consumption of electricity through excessive use of air-conditioners and other electronic gadgets.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

