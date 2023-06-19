Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that his country has no limits to expand relations with the neighboring Pakistan, as it has a special place in Iran’s foreign policy. Amirabdollahian held talks with Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Asad Majeed Khan in Iranian capital Tehran, Iranian media reported Sunday. The top Iranian diplomat described the current level of Tehran-Islamabad relations as good and developing, saying that both sides should use all the existing capacities to further expand their relations. The Pakistan official on his part emphasized the importance of expanding relations with Iran. He also briefed Amirabdollahian on issues discussed during the latest round of consultative political talks held by senior Iranian and Pakistani officials. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Iran have agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, transport, connectivity, cultural exchanges and educational linkages. The understanding was reached during wide-ranging discussions between Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on the occasion of 12th bilateral consultations in Tehran.—NNI