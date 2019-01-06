No library for girls

I want to draw the attention of the District Education Officer (DEO) of Turbat towards the current condition of girl’s education who have been undergoing multiple issues and lack libraries for studying or preparing for examinations. The University of Turbat has only one public library which is not enough for the students of Turbat, especially the girl students. In fact, libraries play a vital role in the development of education everywhere. Therefore, the girls urgently need a library in Turbat for continuation of their studies. The students of Turbat humbly request the District Education Officer to provide a public library for girls in order to save their education in Turbat. We hope that the DEO will not make the students hopeless and helpless.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Via email

