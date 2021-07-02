No letup in power outages

Staff Reporter ISLAMABAD

As the country is in the grip of an extreme heatwave, the unannounced loadshedding has made people’s lives hell.

They find no letup in the scorching heat while the power shortfall reached 6,000MW on Thursday.

The duration of the loadshedding has reached 8 to 10 hours in urban areas and 12 hours in rural areas across the country.

According to the sources in power division, the total production of electricity is 19,000 Megawatt while its demand is 25,000MW.

From wind power, 4,000MW is being generated while the government thermal power plants are producing 2,000MW electricity.

In Iesco region, the power shortfall is 500MW. The demand for the power in the region is 2,200 while 1,700MW electricity is being provided to it.

In urban areas of Islamabad, there is one hour power outage after every four hours. In Rawalpindi and adjoining areas, power remain off after every two hours.

Different areas in Lahore including Sadr Cantt, Chungi Amarsidhu, Raiwind and its adjoining areas witnessed long power outages.

In Narowal, the announced loadshedding exceeded the excruciating 15 hours.

The long spells of power outages were witnessed in Mardan and Takhtbai. Not only the residential con-sumers are suffering hard by the outages and over-billing, the business community are also facing difficulties due to unannounced loadshedding.