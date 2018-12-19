No let-up in oblique American pressures

Iqbal Khan

TRUMP Administration continues to mount oblique pressures on Pakistan for doing American bidding n so-called Afghanistan peace process. Pakistan has rightly rejected the recent US State Department’s unilateral and politically motivated pronouncement in its annual religious freedom report. Report was issued by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on December 11. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that Pakistan’s inclusion on the US list was “pure political blackmailing” and an attempt by the United States to pressure Pakistan to implement US policy goals in Afghanistan.

Pakistan does not need counsel by any individual country on how to protect the rights of its minorities. As a party to seven out of the nine core human rights treaties, Pakistan is submitting its compliance reports on its obligations with regard to fundamental freedoms. Government of Pakistan has devised well-established legal and administrative mechanisms to safeguard the rights of its citizens. In fact, for the US, an honest self-introspection is long overdue to ascertain the causes of exponential rise in Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in its own territories. There are also serious questions on the credentials and impartiality of the self-proclaimed jury involved in such unwarranted exercises.

Such reports have since long become a part of strategy tool box of State Department for pursuit of un-declarable agenda. Interestingly the outgoing American Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who is of Indian origin, has accused Pakistan of allegedly harbouring terrorists, saying the US should not give Islamabad “even a dollar” until they correct the situation. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Prime Minister Imran Khan had dismissed US’ allegations that there were safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan, saying that the security forces had briefed him on the matter and told him that they had asked Washington “time and again” to point out where the sanctuaries were. The prime minister also said that he would never want to have relations with the US where Pakistan is treated like a “hired gun.” As per the report, nine countries would remain for another year on the US list of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC)—China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Report removed one country from the list — Uzbekistan — but kept it on the watch list. Pompeo also put Russia on the watch list.

As per the US statement, Pakistan remains country of ‘particular concern’; however, no sanctions are imposed on this account due to ‘national interest. Pakistan summoned a senior US diplomat to the Foreign Ministry to lodge a strong protest. Demarche was handed over to the US official, which elaborated on constitutional rights of religious minorities in Pakistan. The demarche said: “proponents of human rights worldwide close their eyes to the systematic persecution of minorities subjected to alien domination and foreign occupation such as in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir”. Similarly, Israel is also engaged in worst kind of human rights violations and understandably with tacit approval of the US, that shields its actions at every global and regional forum including the UN.

The report ignored the systematic religious targeting of minorities in India, particularly the Muslims, and places it in Tier 2 and moved Pakistan up a notch to Tier 1. After the name change of Allahabad and Faizabad, the Indian government is reportedly considering to change the names of Azamgarh (as Aryamgarh), Kanpur, Aligarh (as Harigarh) and Agra. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), RSS and the BJP’s associate organizations declare Muslims as foreign invaders and have been accusing that they had forcibly changed old names during their over 1000 years rule in India. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also demanded ordinance to build Ram mandar to bypass the proceedings in Supreme Court which has deferred its next hearing till January 2019.

Pakistan is a multi-religious and pluralistic society where people of diverse faiths and denominations live together. Around 4 percent of its total population comprises citizens belonging to Christian, Hindu, Budhists and Sikh faiths. Ensuring equal treatment of minorities and their enjoyment of human rights without any discrimination is the cardinal principle of the Constitution of Pakistan. Special seats have been reserved for minorities in Parliament to ensure their adequate representation and voice in the legislative process. A vibrant and independent National Commission on Human Rights is functioning to address concerns on violation of the rights of minorities. Successive governments of Pakistan have made it a priority that rights of citizens belonging to minority faiths are protected as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution.

The higher judiciary of the country has made several landmark decisions to protect the properties and places of worships of minorities. The timing of the full designation is surprising as it comes after Pakistan moved to resolve its most high-profile case, with the Supreme Court in October releasing Aasia Bibi — a Christian woman on death row for eight years for blasphemy. The government recently charged a hardliner cleric, Khadim Hussain Rizvi with terrorism and sedition after he led violent protests against Aasia’s acquittal. Hopefully the US would also raise its voice against some European States; and take up the issue of the violation of human rights against their Muslim citizens in the form of curtailing their right to practise their religion freely and in the form of abuse of Islam and its Holy Prophet (PBUH), in direct contravention of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms; and help in ensuring the rights of Muslim citizens to have their mosques and be able to dress and practise their religion freely and without ridicule in European States. Are you listening Mr Trump? Heil Trump!

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp