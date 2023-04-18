No let-up in military siege of Kashmir valley even in Ramadan, deplores APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while denouncing imposition of curfew-like restrictions even in the last 10 days of holy month of Ramadan said that India has kept the entire Kashmiri population under military siege.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that restricting people from offering prayers even on Shab-e-Qadar in the Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and other small and big mosques of the cities and towns is blatant violation of right to worship and intereference in religious matters.

The spokesman deplored that Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel remained deployed in large number around all big mosques in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir valley disrupting the Shab-e-Qadar prayers.

He maintained that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir would remain deprived of practicing their religious with freedom unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The spokesman urged the world community particularly the United Nations to play its role in this regard and put pressure on India to peacefully settle the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS