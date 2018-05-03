No let-up in killing of Kashmiris

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have martyred 197 people during protests till date in the ongoing uprising that started after the martyrdom of young Kashmiri leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on the 8th July 2016.

According to a report issued by the Kashmir Media Service, today, the troops in order to suppress the uprising used bullets and pellets during the period injuring 21,600 people. The pellet firing rendered 128 youth totally blinded while 207 persons lost vision in one eye and 1020 youth are at the verge of losing their total eyesight. During the ongoing uprising, 65,880 residential houses were damaged and 778 women were molested.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration led by Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson Yasmeen Raja was staged in Drabgam area of Pulwama district against the killing of three youth by the Indian troops on Monday. The protesters who were carrying Pakistani flags raised pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Jamaat-e-Islami of the occupied territory visited Drubgam, Rajpora and Arihal areas of Pulwama district to express solidarity with the families of the martyred youth. The High Court Bar Association in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the remarks made by newly sworn-in puppet Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, that abduction, rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua is a “small matter” which should not have been given such a big hype.

In yet another incident of crime against Muslims, a student identified as Liyaqat Ali was stabbed to death by a gang of Hindu terrorists in Billawar area of Kathua district in Jammu, today. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, killers can be seen chasing Liyaqat Ali, ruthlessly hitting him with bricks and sticks and finally stabbing him to death.—KMS