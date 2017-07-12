No let-up in sacrifices unless India changes itself: Moosvi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has that the atrocities committed by India cannot deter the freedom-loving Kashmiris from backing out of their demand for right to self-determination.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi while addressing a religious gathering in Grend Kalan area of Badgam district said, “Unless and until New Delhi changes its outlook, there can be no end to the bloodshed in Kashmir and the dream of stable South Asia cannot be fulfilled.—KMS