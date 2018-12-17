No lessons learnt from 1971 Tragedy?

Asif Haroon Raja

The fall of Dacca on December 16, 1971 could well be the result of a conspiracy of enemies of Islam. A strong Pakistan – the envisioned fort of Islam – did not suit India, Israel or former Soviet Union, which considered Pakistan as a future threat to their respective ideologies. India in concert with Sheikh Mujib and his cohorts, erstwhile Soviet Union and Israel played leading role a to dismantle Pakistan. The US Congress, CIA and Britain also took steps detrimental to Pakistan’s sovereignty. Dr Henry Kissinger clearly hinted in his book ‘White House Years’ that he played a key role in this conspiracy and that President Richard Nixon was in the know of it. Incumbent Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on his visit to Dhaka in 2015, announced that India helped in the creation of Bangladesh and he was among the freedom fighters.

India had made plans in 1947 to agitate the minds of the Bengalis so that the first blow to the ‘two-nation theory’ could be delivered in the form of cutting Pakistan’s eastern wing in a matter of one generation from the time of its independence. Asoka Raina in his book ‘Inside RAW-The Story of India’s Secret Service’, has given details of the Indian plan to dismember Pakistan. Likewise, Brig. Jagdev Singh in his book ‘Dismemberment of Pakistan, and Rafiqul Islam in his book ‘Tale of Millions’ have also shed light on the plan hatched by India and Awami League.

It is painful to note that our sobs of anguish subsided and the pain faded away too quickly after the great tragedy. We showed indecent haste to recognize Bangladesh while India has not reconciled to the existence of Pakistan till to date and is scheming to further fragment Pakistan into four parts. India has never expressed regrets over all the excesses it committed against Pakistan before and after the Partition. Despite being stabbed in the back, we have maintained an appeasing and defensive policy towards Bangladesh, which has become a client state of India and has maintained an inauspicious posture against Pakistan ever since Hasina Wajed is in power. March 25 is commemorated as genocide day in Bangladesh.

We drew an iron curtain on the 1971 debacle and didn’t deem it fit to divulge the contents of HCR for 30 years. However, its publication has not cleared many lingering doubts and has made the Pakistani nation more befuddled rather than wiser. Many of those who were responsible for the catastrophe were exonerated and in some cases rewarded. It took us 20 years to come out of our shell and start discussing the 1971 War in open. By that time, Indian and western authors had written hundreds of books and flooded the world market with their jaundiced version. Other than glorifying the Indian victory, Pak Army operating in eastern wing was projected as butchers having killed 3 million Bengalis and having raped 300,000 Bengali women. The excesses committed by Bengalis were washed out. Some like me who dared to reveal the whole truth were never encouraged.

To rub salt on our wounds, the one-sided versions of Indo-western authors were authenticated by some of our leaders, writers and intellectuals in their eagerness to win the affections of Bangladesh and India. While Bangladesh constructed memorials for their freedom fighters who died in the war, we made no effort to get back the bodies of our Shaheeds left behind in unmarked graves. The irony compounded when our leaders on their State visits to Dacca laid wreaths and offered fateha for the departed souls who had taken part in the breakup of the country.

It encouraged Bangladesh to demand an apology from Pakistan for the war crimes committed and to pay back reparations. It emboldened Hasina Wajed to carry out war crime trials of aged Bengalis and non-Bengalis who had been enrolled as Mujahids, Razaqars and members of Al-Shams and Al-Badr (mostly Biharis and Jamaat-i-Islami members) in 1971. All were dubbed as collaborators and to this day have not been given Bangladesh nationality and are leading a miserable life and some have been hanged to death. Today, 250,000 Biharis remain stranded in Bangladesh, who have become outcast both for Bangladesh and Pakistan.

While we seem to have learnt no lesson from the 1971 debacle, it is even more tragic that all this time we have turned our faces from the realities of history and have taken no step to redeem our honour. Hopes were pinned on Z.A. Bhutto to strengthen democratic roots and turn Pakistan into an Asian economic tiger. He preferred autocracy over democratization. Acceptance of policy of bilateralism at Simla in 1972 froze Kashmir issue. He opted for economy based on socialism rather than on successfully tried out model of Field Marshal Ayub Khan and hence fell from grace and met a tragic end. Economy improved during General Ziaul Haq period, but like Ayub Khan, he also failed to provide viable democratic base with strong institutions to the nation. His drive to Islamise the society proved infructuous and made the nation more divided and violence prone.

During the 10-year democratic era in which Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif changed hands, the country plunged from one crisis to another and took the economy to the brink of collapse. General Musharraf improved the economic health but his effort to replace sham democracy with real democracy failed. PPP under Zardari was an utter failure. PML-N in its last tenure brought some improvements but couldn’t ameliorate the lot of the poor or strengthen institutions. What was common to all the leaders was their eagerness to befriend India and same is true for the current government of PTI. All have pursued a policy of appeasement and none made any effort to expose the ugly face of India. None talk of avenging our defeat and redeeming our honour. Their apologetic and defensive behaviour has turned Pakistan into a favourite punching bag and it receives punches without a whimper.

India has neither brought any change in its stance on Kashmir which is in its illegal occupation since 1947, nor is prepared to curb its human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir. Above all, it is constantly scheming to encircle, discredit and isolate Pakistan. It is using similar subversive tactics as in erstwhile East Pakistan, to brainwash and mislead Balochis, Sindhis, Muhajirs, Pashtuns, Seraikis and Gilgitis to further fragment Pakistan. The Pakistan Army is once again being demonised. No effort has been made to build a narrative to defeat Indo-Afghan-US narrative projecting Pakistan as a terror abetting State and the real terrorists as victims of terrorism. All our guns of hatred are pointing inwards and not towards our real enemies.

Pakistan is confronted with grave external and internal threats as well as hybrid war which has polarized the society and political forces and tensed civil-military relations. Notwithstanding our noble intentions to achieve peace with India, or to befriend Bangladesh, our wishes must not be at the cost of our core national interests, dignity and honour.

—The writer, retired Brig, is war veteran, defence analyst and columnist based in Rawalpindi.

