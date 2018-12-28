No leniency for corrupts, says DG NAB Balochistan

Quetta

Director General National Accountability Bureau Balochistan, Mohammad Abid Javed has Thursday said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption through its holistic approach. “No leniency would be shown to the corrupt elements; they will be dealt as per accountability law. He expressed these views while listening to the complainants who called on him during an open court held at NAB Balochistan office here.

“In the light of Chairman Nab Justice Javed Iqbal’s vision accountability bureau is pursuing the policy of across the board accountability,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those looting the national wealth and cheating public at large for their vested interests. Following the directives issued by the Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, DG NAB Balochistan held an open court during which a large number of complainants visited the bureau office who submitted complaints against government functionaries, departments and private individuals.

Mohammad Abid Javed DG NAB Balochistan calmly listened to all complaints and issued immediate directives on various complaints on the spot.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp