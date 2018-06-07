The Islamabad International Airport (IIA) Management Wednesday categorically rejected media reports appearing in a section of the press claiming leakage in roof of passengers’ lounge and water accumulation on its floor due to the recent thundershower, terming it a mere propaganda.

“There is no leakage in any roof of newly inaugurated IIA building and no water accumulation on its floor caused by the yesterday’s heavy rain.

All media reports in this regard are baseless, having no reality,” the Airport sources told APP.

Elaborating the situation, they said it was just the burst of rain that slightly wetted the floor, but it caused no delay in regular working of the new airport, which was inaugurated almost a month ago, adding that some elements were busy in creating something out of nothing for vested interests.

The IIA is the country’s largest airport, which has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 100 billion and equipped with cutting edge technologies and state-of-the-art facilities for passengers to meet the 21st century challenges.

It is capable to serve nine million passengers and 50,000 metric tons cargo every year in its first phase, while the modular designs enables the expansion to serve up to 25 million passengers every year by 2025.

Spanning over on 4238 acres of land, the airport consists of four-level passenger terminal building, two runways, taxiways, apron, parking bays for wide-body aircraft. It has an avant-garde cargo terminal, air traffic control complex, fuel farm as well as a fire crash and rescue facility.

Being the first Greenfield airport of the country, a significant portion of land has been earmarked for the commercial purposes such as duty-free shops, five star hotel, convention centre, branded coffee shops, business centre, food courts, multifunctional shopping mall, theme park, cinemas, golf course and recreational facilities.

Equipped to handle all types of aircraft, including those of the new generation, it took around 11 years to build the airport after its groundbreaking in April 2007.—APP

