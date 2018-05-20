‘No leader competes with Nawaz on political ground’

Islamabad

Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said no political leader could compete with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on political ground and due to which, they were hatching conspiracies against him. Such conspirators were using every negative tactics against Nawaz Sharif for politic point scoring but they would fail in do so, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had carried out operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad to completely eliminate menace of terrorism and launched number of welfare projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to bring economic revolution in the country. Ex-Prime Minister had not adopted any confrontation policy during his three tenures beside who had urged national institutions to effectively work under their domain, he added.

He said confrontation among institutions was not in national interest. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had taken all the decisions in best national interest. He said “Nawaz Sharif had asserted to cleanse our home which is also narrative of PML-N.” Some nefarious elements had distorted his statements to achieve political motives but they would fail in their designs.

Mushahidullah Khan said Nawaz Sharif was patriot Pakistani and had worked for betterment and uplift of the country and masses.—APP