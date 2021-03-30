‘No law is violated’ – PTI minister defends underage son spotted driving vehicle in viral video

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur reacting to criticism on his underage son spotted driving a luxury vehicle said that no law was violated by the kid.

Gandapur landed in trouble after a video showing his son driving the vehicle on a deserted muddy road went viral on social media.

In the video, Gandapur can be seen sitting on the passenger seat and recording a video of his underage son, who is driving the car.

علی امین گنڈاپور ایک بچے کو گاڑی چلوا رہے ہیں۔ پریشان نہ ہوں، ابھی ہمارے انصافی بھائی اس کی بھی کرامات بیان کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/CI8gzoMpSZ — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) March 28, 2021

Responding to the criticism, the minister said in a tweet: “Firstly traffic law applies on roads, highways or motorways so no law is violated, upgrade your knowledge. Secondly, it’s my own land, my own vehicle, and my own son. Thirdly, grow up Mr Mansoor Ali Khan and others who negatively commented and mind your own business”.

Firstly traffic law applies on road , highway or motorway so no law is violated upgrade ur knowledge secondly it’s my own land my own vehicle and my own son and thirdly grow up mr mansoor ali khan and others who negatively commented and mind ur own businesses — Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) March 29, 2021

Pakistani law allows a person aged minimum 18 years to drive a vehicle.

Earlier this month, Lahore police impounded a car and seized the driving license of vehicle’s owner after minor boy was spotted driving his car on one of the busiest roads of Lahore in viral video.

The video, which was filmed by another commuter, showed the boy is having a joyride in the vehicle along with an adult person sitting beside him in passenger seat

The adult person, who was apparently supporting the innocent in violation of law, seemingly had no fear that such acts could lead to an untoward situation.