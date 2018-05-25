No law can stop trial against Musharraf: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday remarked that no law can stop the trial against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Talking to media persons outside the accountability court, Nawaz said that the trial against Musharraf will reach its logical conclusion someday. “It may happen today or in six months but the trial will reach its logical conclusion.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid further said that Musharraf can’t evade the trial against him so easily. “Musharraf knows that the trial against him is an open and shut case, which is why he is not coming to Pakistan.” This is a serious treason case, such cases cannot be taken back, he added.

The dictator is absconding while a PM had to appear before court 70 times, Nawaz said.

“Musharraf used to show his fists, which was akin to power for him. If you remember when Musharraf appeared in the parliament he showed his fist. Where is that fist now? The coward who is sitting outside the country should hit himself with the same fist,” he said.

Moreover, Nawaz also lashed out his political opponent Imran Khan and said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief had used the term ‘lanat’ [curse] for the parliament. “Imran is taking full advantage of the parliament, even though he cursed it,” Nawaz claimed.

Imran himself will present his justification for using such harsh words against the parliament, he added.