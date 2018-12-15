No land provided for Gwadar housing project: Cheema

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Hosing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema Friday said no housing project has been initiated as yet in Gawader as the government of Baluchistan has not provided any state land in this regard.

Speaking in the Senate during question hour session, he said that Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHA-F) Ministry of Housing & Works has taken up a case with the provincial government for provision of land for construction of low cost housing scheme in Gawader. The reply is still awaited, he added.

He said that the PHA-F has the capacity and expertise to start low cost housing project in Gawader, if land is provided.

Replying to a question, he said all the rooms in Federal Lodges (Qasr-e-Noor) Karachi have air conditioning facility.

He said that total number of AC’s installed in the lodges was 97 adding the project of the AC installment was completed through contract and department labors.

Replying to another question,the minister said that the first phase for the construction of 120 D & E type apartments in Wafaqi Colony Lahore was started in January 2009 with completion period of two years and 2nd phase for construction of 48 D&E type apartments was started in October 2010 having completion period of also two years.

